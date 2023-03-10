Google just confirmed that the Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 update is coming out next week (“week of March 13”), so we have to assume that means the QPR2 Beta program is coming to an end. If we go by their own words from this afternoon, that should mean that the big March update that didn’t arrive earlier this week, should be here next week.

We’ll have more on that soon, as this post is more of a PSA for those on beta builds. The Android Beta Program is changing a bit and there’s something you need to know if you are in the program, yet want to get back on stable updates.

On reddit, Google explained that they are “changing our beta release process.” Going forward and starting with the “upcoming March QPR2 stable release,” devices that are currently enrolled in the Beta program will need to opt-out in order to get that stable release.

If you don’t opt-out, you won’t get the stable QPR2 build and will instead grab the new Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 update. Should you get the QPR3 Beta 1 update and later decide to go back to stable and opt-out, you will have to fully factory wipe your phone.

Of course, there is nothing wrong with getting the QPR3 beta update, but being the first one and this early in the program, there could be bugs or annoying issues to deal with. As a new QPR beta program, it won’t go stable until June, although there will be several updates up until that point that will be more stable.

To recap, if you are in the Android 13 QPR2 beta program and would like to leave the beta program to get the stable March QPR2 update next week, you need to opt-out now. If you’d like to remain in the Android Beta Program and grab the Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 update next week, you don’t need to do anything.

If you’d like to opt-out, you’ll head over to the Android Beta Program site and click the “Opt out” button under your devices.