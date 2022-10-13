Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition Launches and is First With Wear OS 3

In a surprise move on the day that the Google Pixel Watch arrives, Fossil has announced a new smartwatch, its first that runs Wear OS 3 and has access to the new Fossil companion app. Say “hello” to the Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition.

The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition is (obviously) a part of the Gen 6 platform, so you’ve got similar specs to what you saw on the previously released Fossil Gen 6. To help sell this new watch, Fossil is leaning into the fact that it runs the latest version of Wear OS and also has a suite of apps to help improve your health and wellness.

For specs, you’ve got the Snapdragon 4100+ (not the new Snapdragon W5+) pushing the ship, along with 8GB storage, 1GB RAM, a 1.28″ AMOLED display (416×416, 326ppi), 44mm case (11.5mm thick), Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, GPS, NFC, 3ATM water resistance, microphone, and speaker. You’ll also find a rotating crown flanked by two pushers, heart rate and SpO2 sensors, and fast charging that can get you 80% charge in 30 minutes.

This new Wellness Edition comes in silver, black, and rose gold models, all of which accept 20mm straps.

In the wellness department, Fossil has added a Wellness App that tracks blood oxygen, estimates cardio fitness levels (VO2 Max), automatically detects workouts (take that, Pixel Watch), shows heart rate zones during workouts, continuously tracks heartrate, and provides sleep insights. There are three related watch faces that show wellness stats too. And finally, the new Fossil Companion App is another spot to see your wellness overview.

Overall, this new Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition looks slick. It’s on the bigger side at 44mm, but it packs a lot of features, including Wear OS 3, which we’ve been waiting for. We might have to get this one in house for review, unlike the Fossil Gen 6 that was dead on arrival without Wear OS 3 loaded.

The Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition launches October 17 for $299. Shop it at Fossil.com.