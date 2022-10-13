The day that most of you will receive your Google Pixel Watch from pre-orders is here. It’s time for you to slap Google’s first smartwatch on the wrist and realize their vision for Wear OS going forward, good and bad. We want you to be ready for this moment, so that you know exactly what you can and cannot do with it.

Reviews are one thing, but we think tips and tricks for your Google Pixel Watch might be more important, especially for the early adopters. Specifically, we wanted to offer you the first 10 things to do with Google’s new watch to help you get the most out of it, take advantage of its features, and not be lost once it is out of the box.

In this “First 10 Things” video, we walk through how to swap Pixel Watch bands, turning the always-on display off (or on), navigating the UI, changing watch faces, adding or remove Tiles, all of the watch’s settings, and how to connect Fitbit and use Fitbit Premium.

Everyone enjoying their Pixel Watch so far? Want our review? It’ll be here in a minute.