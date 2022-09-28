Earlier this week, we got our first potential look at the Galaxy S23+, a phone that shouldn’t be official from the Samsung camp until sometime in Q1 of 2023. That’s quite a ways away, but thanks to what we assume is Samsung sending product dimensions to accessory makers and the existence of CAD renders, we’re also getting our first potential look at the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

While the Galaxy S23+ appeared to take aesthetic cues from the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Galaxy S23 Ultra appears to be very similar to its predecessor. It appears the frontside and backside aren’t changing too much, but there is one major change. According to these renders and dimensions, Samsung is drastically changing up the side of the device, making it much less rounded on its edges. This should make holding it a bit more comfortable. At least, that’s the hope.

This image shows exactly what might happen with the Galaxy S23 Ultra. As we can see, the top image is of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, showing very rounded sides. On the bottom, we have the Galaxy S23 Ultra with its less drastic curves. If anyone cares what I think, I believe this will be much better in terms of in-hand feel while only adding a small amount of what we might perceive as bulk.

From what has been previously reported, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is supposed to be the spec list king. Reports have pointed to the inclusion of a 200-megapixel rear camera, the latest Snapdragon chipset, possibly new battery technology for improved life, plus we are anticipating Samsung to include to its UFS 4.0 storage tech on the phone. And yes, there’s a slot for the S Pen in the device.

Check out all of the CAD renders by following the link below. Let us know what you’re thinking about this look and thicker curves.

// smartprix