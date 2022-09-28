Previous reports have suggested that Google will match pricing of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro to last year’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. According to Amazon, that is indeed the situation we face – which is good!

An Amazon listing for the Pixel 7 was spotted and then posted to Twitter a day ago, so obviously it has since been removed. You can still view a cached look at it here, in case you don’t believe the image below. However, the price is listed at $599 for the Pixel 7 with 128GB of storage, just as reported.

The listing also mentions “This item will be released on October 13, 2022,” so that means we should get pre-orders on October 6 and then only have to wait a week for our devices to arrive.

We weren’t able to find a listing for the Pixel 7 Pro at this time. We’ll keep looking, though. For now, assume that $899 rumored price is correct.

Amazon Link (gone)