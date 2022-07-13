Google is releasing Android 13 Beta 4 today as the final beta update before the official Android 13 release in a few weeks. We reached platform stability in the previous beta, so that means we are now at a release candidate level of action.

For developers, it’s more important than ever to finish up getting apps ready for stable Android 13. For you and I, this build means a really good feel for what Android 13 will be like going forward. In other words, since you didn’t see many changes in Beta 3, do not expect many here. This is all finalized stuff as we approach that official release.

Below, we’ll dive in on how to install Android 13 Beta 4 on your Pixel and also talk what’s new.

How to download Android 13 Beta 4 on your Pixel

Android 13 Beta 4 is available on the following devices:

Pixel 4 and 4 XL

Pixel 4a and 4a (5G)

Pixel 5 and 5a

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Easiest way: If you own one of those devices, the easiest way to get Android 13 Beta 4 on device is to sign-up for the Android Beta Program (here). You’ll simply click the “Opt In” button on that page to join and then sit back and wait for Google to push an update as Android 13 over-the-air.

Once you have enrolled, you’ll head into Settings>System>Advanced>System update to check for it. Google may not push it immediately and could instead roll it out slowly throughout the day. Either way, feel free to check through there to tell Google you want it after enrolling in the program.

Manual way: Want to get updated faster or would rather flash a factory image or OTA file through adb to feel more techie and important and smart? That’s still an option! I’ll be going the OTA route, but factory images are available too. You’ll find Android 13 Beta 4 factory images here and the OTA files here. For instructions on how to flash a factory image, here you go. For instructions on how to flash an OTA .zip file, here you go.

Already on an Android 13 Beta 3 build: If you are already on an Android 13 Beta build, Google says that you will receive the Beta 4 update over-the-air. Of course, you can manually flash a factory image or OTA file as well, since the over-the-air process often takes forever to process.

What’s new in Android 13 Beta 4?

Release date: July 13, 2022

Build: TPB4.220624.005

Emulator support: x86 (64-bit), ARM (v8-A)

Security patch level: July 2022

Google Play services: 22.18.19

You’ve likely seen all that’s new from these posts here, here, and here. We really have covered it all and then some. Google isn’t even telling us to expect any major changes in Beta 4, because again, we reached platform stability in the last beta.

That said, we’ll flash Beta 4 as quickly as we can and start digging for new changes. If there’s enough to warrant a separate post, we’ll get that up shortly.