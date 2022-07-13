Watch the Motorola Razr (2022) Teaser Trailer

We must be getting real close to an official unveiling for the third iteration of the Motorola RAZR. Back in May, we began seeing photos and videos of the rumored device hit the web, with Motorola itself now releasing teaser trailers for the device. The hype is real, people.

The trailer doesn’t show us more than the past leaks we saw. If anything, it confirms that those past leaks were indeed accurate and what we can look forward to a little later this year. Overall, for a foldable, it’s a handsome device with that large exterior display and it’s always a welcomed thing to have options outside of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip lineup.

For features, it’s expected the third RAZR device will offer a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, come in a variety of storage and RAM configuration options, and also feature an AMOLED panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It’s shaping up to a be a real competitor of a foldable, so that’s good.

Check out the teaser below and let us know if you’d be open to a Motorola foldable in 2022.

