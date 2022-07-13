Over the past few years, I feel that Samsung has been getting a bit more bold with its color options on certain devices. The company sold the Galaxy S22 lineup in a few sweet colors, though, they were exclusive to Samsung’s online store. Thinking back to the Galaxy Note 10, that device’s color was also quite awesome. For the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 4, it looks as though the company may opt for a more natural, understated approach in the colors department.

Thanks to @evleaks, we now have the names for the colors that the upcoming foldable will be offered in. There’s Beige, Burgundy Red, Gray Green, and Phantom Black.

If I was a betting man, I’d put money on these being of the matte variety, meaning they won’t be very reflective and will be similar to the exterior appearance of the existing Z Fold 3. Personally, Samsung can keep Beige and instead give us a nice Blue color instead. If I had to go for one of the colors listed above, I suppose Gray Green is the only logical option. We already know Burgundy Red is pretty weak.

What are you going with?

// @evleaks