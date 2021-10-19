Google has now announced all of the details for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, its two most important phones to date, both of which offer a lot of phone for prices well under competitors. Let’s run through all you need to know in case you’ve been putting off on buying a new phone until Google held its annual Pixel event.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro prices and release date

Assuming you have been following the leaks, these are two of the last pieces of info you needed confirmation on and we have them for you today.

The Pixel 6 starts at $599 and the Pixel 6 Pro starts at $899. For those base prices, you get 128GB of storage, but the Pixel 6 can be upgraded to 256GB and the Pixel 6 Pro can go to 256GB and then 512GB.

The full breakdown of prices, storage options and 5G type is as follows:

Pixel 6 (5G sub-6 only) 128GB – $599 256GB – $699

Pixel 6 (5G mmWave) 128GB – $699 256GB – $799

Pixel 6 Pro (5G sub-6 + mmWave) 128GB – $899 256GB – $999 512GB – $1,099



Both phones are up for pre-order starting today, October 19. The first round of shipments should arrive by launch day, which is October 28.

The Pixel 6 comes in Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral, and Stormy Black. The Pixel 6 Pro comes in Stormy Black, Cloudy White, and Sorta Sunny.

The rest of the Pixel 6 story

OK, if you are still reading, that means you want to know more and didn’t follow every little leak down to the type of fingerprint reader used, so let’s talk about Google and its new Pixel 6 phones.

We have a Pixel 6 running Google’s Tensor chip, a 6.4″ FHD OLED display (90Hz), 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, 4614mAh battery, 30W wired charging, fast wireless charging, 8MP selfie camera, the Titan M2 security chip, stereo speakers, in-display fingerprint sensor, USB-C (USB 3.1) port, IP68 water and dust resistance, and support for all of the US 5G bands, including 5G mmW in some models.

Then we have a Pixel 6 Pro running that same Google Tensor chip and with most of the rest of the Pixel 6’s specs. There are several upgrades, though, including a 6.7″ QHD curved OLED display (120Hz, LTPO), 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB UFS 3.1 storage, 5003mAh battery, 11MP selfie camera, and a UWB chip.

There are some differences in the cameras too. While both have main 50MP wide angle and 12MP ultra-wide angle lenses, the Pixel 6 Pro also has a 48MP telephoto lens. The 50MP camera sports a f/1.85 aperture (it’s a 1/1.3 inch sensor), 82-degree field of view, and can Super Res Zoom on the Pixel 6 up to 7x. The ultra-wide camera shoots at f/2.2 and with a 114-degree field of view. On the Pixel 6 Pro, the 48MP telephoto camera shoots at f/2.2 with a 23.5-degree field of view and has 4x optical and 20x digital zoom capabilities.

We have optical and electronic stabilization, LDAF (laser detect auto focus), a spectral and flicker sensor, 4K video at up to 60fps, slow motion at up to 240fps, stereo recording, speech enhancement in video, 4K Cinematic Pan stabilization, and a whole bunch of special camera modes and features. Google is finally releasing its Magic Eraser in Google Photos, a Face Unblur tool, Real Tone for pictures of people, and a Motion mode on the Pixel 6 line-up.

As for software, the Pixel 6 phones run Android 12, so that means you get the Material You theming across the system, system-level searching of the phone, more powerful Google Assistant voice typing, Live Translate in Messages, from media, and through the camera, quick phrases that let you control some activities (calls, alarms, and timers) without saying “Hey Google,” and a revamped At a Glance widget, with more information than ever.

As for other noteworthy bits, here’s a short list:

Google Tensor is said to provide 80% faster performance over the Pixel 5. (More on Tensor later today.)

is said to provide 80% faster performance over the Pixel 5. (More on Tensor later today.) These phones should be the most secure of any Pixel , thanks to the new Titan M2 security chip and the Security hub that lets you know if how you can improve the security of your phone and Google accounts.

, thanks to the new Titan M2 security chip and the Security hub that lets you know if how you can improve the security of your phone and Google accounts. The main 50MP camera on each phone can capture 150% more light , which is the most ever in a Pixel phone.

, which is the most ever in a Pixel phone. The Pixel 6 Pro has Gorilla Glass Victus protecting both its front and rear glass panels, while the Pixel 6 has Victus up front with Gorilla Glass 6 on the back.

both its front and rear glass panels, while the Pixel 6 has Victus up front with Gorilla Glass 6 on the back. The Pixel 6 phones will receive 5 years of security updates .

. Google is indeed launching a Pixel Pass that will couple together a new Pixel phone with upgrades after two years, 200GB Google One plan, YouTube Premium, and Google Play Pass, all for a “low monthly price.” The Pixel Pass will be sold through Google Fi and the Google Store and starts at $45/mo for the Pixel 6 and $55/mo for the Pixel 6 Pro.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Specs

Pixel 6 Pixel 6 Pro OS Android 12 Android 12 Processor Google Tensor

Titan M2 Google Tensor

Titan M2 Display 6.4" Flat FHD OLED

90Hz

2400x1080, 411ppi

Gorilla Glass Victus 6.7" Curved QHD LTP OLED

120Hz

3120x1440, 512ppi

Gorilla Glass Victus Rear Camera 50MP wide

--f/1.85, 82° field of view

--1/1.31" image sensor

--Super Res Zoom up to 7x



12MP ultra-wide

--f/2.2, 114° field of view

50MP wide

--f/1.85, 82° field of view

--1/1.31" image sensor



12MP ultra-wide

--f/2.2, 114° field of view



48MP telephoto

--f/3.5, 23.5° field of view

--1/2" image sensor size

--4x optical zoom

--Super Res Zoom with telephoto up to 20x Front Camera 8MP

--f/2.0

--84° wide field of view 11.1MP

--f/2.2

--94° ultrawide field of view Memory Storage: 128GB, 256GB UFS 3.1

RAM: 8GB LPDDR5 Storage: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB UFS 3.1

RAM: 12GB LPDDR5 Battery 4614mAh

30W wired charging

Fast wireless charging

Battery Share 5003mAh

30W wired charging

Fast wireless charging

Battery Share Connectivity 5G (sub-6, mmW)

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC 5G (sub-6, mmW)

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

UWB

NFC Other In-display fingerprint

USB-C (USB 3.1)

Stereo speakers

IP68 In-display fingerprint

USB-C (USB 3.1)

Stereo speakers

IP68 Size 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm

207g 163.9 x 75.9 x 8.9mm

210g Colors Stormy Black, Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam Stormy Black, Cloudy White, Sorta Sunny

Again, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are up for pre-order today. Since we have both phones, stay tuned for so much more, including our unboxing right here!