Earlier this week, we got a look at the upcoming Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7, though, the Pixel 7 renders were very early stages and didn’t have much detail. Now, @OnLeaks has provided a much better look, with the Pixel 7 looking very much like the Pixel 6 from 2021.

While we do have these renders, there is still plenty of unknown things, such as exact display size, rumored to be between 6.2 and 6.4-inches. Beyond that, it’s reported that we can expect the Tensor 2 to power both the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, plus a dual rear camera system on the smaller Pixel 7. The Pixel 7 Pro will have an additional lens, likely telephoto as it is on the Pixel 6 Pro.

If you’re into exact dimensions, the Pixel 7 is reported to come in at 155.6 x 73.1 x 8.7mm, while the Pixel 6 measured at 158.6 x 74.8 x 8.9mm. Slightly smaller this time around.

Other reported specs include an approximate 5,000mAh battery, three storage options, plus the same four colors we had in 2022 — Black, White, Coral, and Seafoam. I refuse to believe Google isn’t giving us new colors this year, but we shall see.

Thoughts?

// CARHP