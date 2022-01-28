OnePlus will soon unveil its unified OS, a merger between its OxygenOS and OPPO’s ColorOS, something that’s been in the works for some time. And while we hope the actual merge of the two systems is going smoothly enough, much unlike the Android 12 beta, what we do know is that the team in charge of naming this thing are missing the mark badly.

Spotted by an online leaker, a trademark for H₂OOS has been discovered, a presumed combination of both the United States’ OxygenOS and China’s HydrogenOS.

There’s something about this H₂OOS name I can’t get behind. Maybe instead of trying to be cute or clever, we could simply call it WaterOS? That’s a nice combo of the two and easy to say. H₂OOS is simply too many syllables. It takes me like 10 seconds to say it out loud. Please don’t make me do this, OnePlus.

Would now also be a good time to bring up the current state of OnePlus in general? What are they doing over there? They released the OnePlus 10 Pro in China and haven’t even provided a timeframe for its US release. We get that China is a huge market, but hello, we like buying things, too!

OnePlus be staying on that downward spiral, y’all.

// Android Police