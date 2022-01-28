Google Play’s bottom bar is getting a new tab called “Offers.” As you can probably guess from its name, this will be a tab to find current offers on apps, games, and digital content, many of which will be recommended based on stuff you “might like.”

Previously, Google Play had an offers section buried within the settings menu and sort of attached to notifications. I can’t imagine anyone ever went in there, as it really was out of sight and therefore very much out of mind. It also always seemed to be quite empty, as it is right now, at least for me.

This new “Offers” tab will help you find the following, according to Google:

Sales on games and in-game items : find limited-time deals on magic orbs, tokens, and more.

: find limited-time deals on magic orbs, tokens, and more. Rewards and bundled offers : see what apps are offering you free delivery, free rides, and other rewards.

: see what apps are offering you free delivery, free rides, and other rewards. Discounts on movies and books : find the latest sales on movies and books to rent or buy.

: find the latest sales on movies and books to rent or buy. Try something new: browse apps that are offering 30 days free, and other extended trials at no cost.

The new tab probably isn’t showing on your phone just yet and that’s because Google is rolllllllllllllllling it out slowly as they so often do. The rollout is underway, but it could take “weeks” before it hits your device. Folks in the US, India, and Indonesia should be on the lookout for this new tab to start, followed by additional countries throughout the year.

Anyone seeing it yet?