The Android 12 beta is up for select devices, most notably for select Pixel and OnePlus devices. We’ve already discussed the update for Pixel phones, but now OnePlus has completely detailed the Android 12 beta for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

While this is awesome news, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. There are some known issues and things to be aware of before flashing, listed below for your convenience.

All data will be cleared while flashing the build

Video call function is not available

Fingerprint unlock and face unlock are unavailable

Certain UI screens look less than desirable

Some apps may not function as expected

System stability issues

If you’re ready to load up and flash Android 12 to your OnePlus 9 or OnePlus 9 Pro, follow the link below. The process couldn’t be any easier on OnePlus devices. Simply download the zip file to your OnePlus device, then follow the instructions inside of the Settings > System > System Updates menu.

// OnePlus