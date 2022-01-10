OnePlus 10 Pro Launches in China While We’re Left to Wait

The OnePlus 10 Pro is now launch-ready and super official in China. This next-gen flagship phone will launch in North America at some point later in 2022, we just don’t know when exactly yet. Still, we can at least talk about the full specs now.

This new OnePlus 10 Pro phone will feature a 6.7″ QHD AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 2nd generation LTPO tech, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS3.1 storage, 5000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging, and a triple rear camera system.

The camera includes 50MP main, 48MP ultra-wide, and 8MP telephoto shooters, as well as a Hasselblad 2.0 shooting experience. Owners will find 150-degree field of view and fisheye modes, even more “Pro” level controls, and various levels of RAW capture. We’ve talked about this already.

In the design department, the phone should remind you of both the OnePlus 9 Pro and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The soft curves are very OnePlus-esque, while that camera blending into the frame is straight out of Samsung’s design language. OnePlus says they worked hard to center a lot of the weight in the body too, giving it even better balance. The 10 Pro weighs 200.5g and measures in at 163.0 x 73.9 x 8.55mm.

For software, this Chinese version of the phone runs ColorOS on top of Android 12. Versions outside of China will run OxygenOS.

The OnePlus 10 Pro hits China stores on January 13 and comes in Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest. Again, it’ll come to the US, we just don’t know when.