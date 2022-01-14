Should you still own a Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro and haven’t tossed it aside like some YouTubers have, because the phone has become a buggy mess after two months of no updates, a new day to pencil in on your calendar has arrived. The big January update that Google promised for the Pixel 6 could show up Monday, January 17.

UPDATE : Google already posted the factory image and OTA files if you want to flash manually!

: Google already posted the factory image and OTA files if you want to flash manually! UPDATE 2 : The over-the-air update is live! To grab it, head into Settings>System update>Check for updates.

I know, I know, you’ve heard this before. After a delay in December outside of all other Pixels, we were told the same only to be left disappointed in the last days of 2021, learning that December’s update had been pulled and there wouldn’t be a replacement for it until “late” January.

Today, Canadian carrier Fido (via reddit) updated its OS upgrade schedule to suggest the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will get a new update on January 17. It specifically says this is the January update too, and again, was posted today. The page previously said that the update was “coming soon.”

Should Monday roll around and bring us the goods, you should expect the update to be quite large and address a list of bugs too big for a single post. In fact, the December update was going to address almost 100 issues with Android 12, while the January update is supposed to take care of at least another 10.

We’ll be on the lookout first thing Monday morning. We should have factory image and OTA files for those willing to flash the new builds, plus an over-the-air update shouldn’t be far behind them.