Everything Fixed in This Month’s Google Pixel Update

The update for Google’s Pixel phones that started rolling out today to most still-supported devices is yet another bug fixer that is likely taking care of initial Android 12 issues. Android 12 has proven to be a massive update from Google that they clearly needed more time to polish and have spent the majority of the past two months trying to do that.

While not the size of the list we saw in December, this new January Android patch is still aiming to squash a bunch of items that were causing problems. And look, even if the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro aren’t getting their January update until later, Google is telling us some of the stuff they fixed for those phones in the list below.

You’ll notice that Google is indeed fixing things like the emergency calls bug that Microsoft Teams was causing, a Pixel Stand setup issue, several user interface items, and “general” fixes and improvements for network stuff.

Framework Fix for issue causing screen to unlock after missed call when no screen lock is set *[1]. Network & Telephony General fixes & improvements for network

Fix for issue preventing emergency calls in certain conditions while some third-party apps are installed *[4]. Power Fix for issue preventing Pixel Stand setup to start after updating apps in certain conditions *[2]. System Fix for issue causing incorrect data usage accounting in Network menu on some networks *[1]. User Interface Fix for issue causing a black frame to appear when dismissing the Assistant overlay on the lock screen

Fix for issue causing memory leak in system UI under certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing navigation bar to be hidden when switching device orientation in certain conditions *[1].

Fix for issue causing PIP window to render incorrectly for certain apps *[1]. Wi-Fi Fix for issue causing Wi-Fi network to drop connection in certain conditions *[3]. *[1] Included on Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro *[2] Included on Pixel 4 / XL, Pixel 5, Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro *[3] Included on Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro *[4] Included on Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 5, Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro

Again, the update is rolling out as early as today to the Pixel 3a through. To check for it, head into Settings>System>System update.