The Android tablet market is pretty barren, with only a small number of manufacturers paying any real attention and releasing decent devices worth our time talking about. Samsung is one of those manufacturers. Coming soon, Android tablet shoppers will have a whole new lineup of Galaxy Tab devices to choose from, consisting of the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8+, and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Having gone over the specs, thanks to a big time device render and information leak courtesy of WinFuture, it looks like the Galaxy Tab S8 lineup is not here to play games. These things are packed with the goods.

Let’s talk Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra first. This device is reported to feature a monstrous 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate (2960 x 1848), Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB/128GB and 16GB/512GB RAM and storage configurations, microSD support, S Pen support, 11,200mAh battery, solid rear-facing cameras, Fast Charging, wireless DeX, and Android 12 (One UI 4.0).

Pricing is unknown for such a beast of an Android tablet, but you can safely expect it to be on the very expensive side.

Then there’s the Galaxy Tab S8 and S8+. Neither of these sound all that bad either. The smaller S8 tablet features a 11-inch LTPS TFT display with 120Hz refresh rate (2560 x 1600), the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 8GB RAM and two storage options (128GB or 256GB), S Pen support, 8,000mAh battery, and the same Android 12 software.

The Galaxy Tab S8+ is nearly the same, but larger. It’s display comes in at 12.7 inches and features a Super AMOLED, and yes, it’s 120Hz. Other general specs include a SD8 Gen 1 chipset, as well as the same RAM and storage options as the smaller S8, but you do get a larger 10,090mAh battery.

We will most certainly keep you updated on pricing and availability info for these devices, but as for launch, expect them around MWC time, this year being late February. Samsung typically does things on its own beforehand, so we’re likely getting pretty close.

