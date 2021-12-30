Droid Life

Hello, Ridiculously Pretty Galaxy S22 Ultra Press Render

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung is likely gearing up to unveil the Galaxy S22 line within the next few weeks, at some point between virtual CES wrapping up and before MWC has a chance to be cancelled again. When they do, they are expected to show off another 3 phones including the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and the only one of the three that we all truly care about – the Galaxy S22 Ultra. To end the year, we are getting a really clean look at Samsung’s 2022 king phone.

As we have come to expect over the years, @evleaks dropped what appears to be a press render on us through Twitter. The image shows front, back, and side of the Galaxy S22 Ultra in a soft red color that highlights its camera setup. Oh, yeah, that’s also an S Pen leaning up against the device, all but confirming this S Pen will be embedded and not just a weirdly attached accessory like Samsung attempted with last year’s Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Not sure you believe this S Pen will insert like it did on the old Galaxy Note line? Again, we trust the source here and it matches up to that in-the-wild Galaxy S22 Ultra we saw a few weeks back that also had an S Pen. Those old renders that changed a couple of times and were slightly off in the camera housing department also show an S Pen.

There isn’t much else to take from this image, as the details of the S22 Ultra have been steadily pouring in. If anything, it confirms a pretty color and gives us another look at that much cleaner camera setup than we had initially expected. Overall, this looks nice, assuming you are a fan of the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The best Galaxy S phone has indeed become a Galaxy Note phone.

You cool with that?

