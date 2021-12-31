You know that Samsung is finalizing those big Unpacked event details when all of the press renders for their new devices start showing up and that’s happening now. Yesterday, we got our best look at the Galaxy S22 Ultra with S Pen and now today we’re getting more, with color options of both the Galaxy S22 and the Ultra.

The folks at 91Mobiles posted sets of renders that show the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra from all angles and in all supposed colors. If there was any question about the designs for either phone, they should all be answered. The Galaxy S22 looks like a slightly more refined Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S22 Ultra looks like the continuation of the Galaxy Note line after a year off.

Neither is going to look that fresh and 2022 could very well be a minor upgrade year from Samsung, but that isn’t always a bad thing if what they deliver resonates with Samsung’s biggest fans.

Galaxy S22 vs. Galaxy S22 Ultra

In this first image, you get the clearest example of how different the S22 and S22+ are from the Ultra line. Samsung started this transition last year when they added S Pen support to the Galaxy S21 Ultra, but if you missed it, Samsung has fully moved its Galaxy S series into two camps. You have the regular S line and the S Ultra line, where the Ultra now essentially means “Note.”

Like with the S21/S21+ and the S21 Ultra, Samsung is going to tell you that if you want the classic Galaxy S experience and don’t want to pay $1,200, the S22 and S22+ are for you, with most of the good stuff, just not all of it. If you want the ultimate ultimate, you are going to need a massive amount of cash on hand and want the S22 Ultra.

Galaxy S22 Colors

As for colors of the Galaxy S22 (and we assume the Galaxy S22+), Samsung is apparently putting out white, black, green, and pink options. Overall, these phones simply look like the Galaxy S21 line and that’s probably fine. The S21 was unique enough, I just hope Samsung stops cutting corners for the S22 like they did when moving from S20 to S21.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Colors

For Galaxy S22 Ultra colors, you already saw the soft red (or “pink” for that one reader yesterday who was annoyed at us), but we will reportedly also see black, white, and green. There isn’t much I can add here other than, “Colors!” We always like color options and these look very mature for Samsung. From the company who produces some of the worst color options in the industry, these aren’t bad!

Is the Galaxy S22 on your radar or are we all in “Galaxy S22 Ultra or bust” mode?