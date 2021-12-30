Samsung stay busy in December, y’all. While Google be struggling with the December update game, Samsung making its play to retain the King of Android Updates crown, now pushing the December patch to the Galaxy Tab S7 FE on Verizon. I see you, Samsung.

Listed as software version T738USQU1AUL3, the changelog also lists performance improvements for the device, but doesn’t say anything specific. Regardless, a timely update is a timely update, something that seems hard to get around these parts.

Good lookin’.

// Verizon