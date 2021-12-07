If you own a Samsung phone, an update always feels right around the corner. For owners of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy Note 10 lines, today brings you around that corner to freshness.

For the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra, Samsung appears to still be doing a lot of bug fixing after pushing the big Android 12 update. This week, they are pushing yet another update that still keeps the November security patch on the device, rather than the new December patch. The changelogs simply suggest that there are “performance improvements” here and not much else.

The new builds are:

Galaxy S21 : SP1A.210812.016.G991USQU4BUKF

: SP1A.210812.016.G991USQU4BUKF Galaxy S21+ : SP1A.210812.016.G996USQU4BUKF

: SP1A.210812.016.G996USQU4BUKF Galaxy S21 Ultra: SP1A.210812.016.G998USQU4BUKF

As for the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+, these older phones are indeed getting the new December patch that Google only released to Pixel phones yesterday. For changelogs, they only say that this is a security patch, which makes sense since these phones probably won’t get anything big for a while.

The new builds are:

Galaxy Note 10 : RP1A.200720.012.N970USQS7FUKA

: RP1A.200720.012.N970USQS7FUKA Galaxy Note 10+ : RP1A.200720.012.N975USQS7FUKA

: RP1A.200720.012.N975USQS7FUKA Galaxy Note 10+ 5G: RP1A.200720.012.N976VVRS7FUKA

To check for these new updates on your S21 or Note 10, head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates.