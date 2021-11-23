Earlier this month, Samsung began pushing the Android 12 system update to Galaxy S21 owners, with Verizon variants getting in on the action first. Now, it appears that what we assume is a bug fixer update, labeled as System Update 12, is hitting Verizon Galaxy S21 lineup devices.

The only thing noted in the changelog is “system enhancements.” Obviously, that’s not helpful at all, hence our guess that there’s a few misc. big fixes inside.

The update is hitting the Verizon Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra today with the following build numbers and still the November Android security patch:

Galaxy S21 : SP1A.210812.016.G991USQU4BUK9

: SP1A.210812.016.G991USQU4BUK9 Galaxy S21+ : SP1A.210812.016.G996USQU4BUK9

: SP1A.210812.016.G996USQU4BUK9 Galaxy S21 Ultra: SP1A.210812.016.G998USQU4BUK9

Go snag it and report back, owners!

// Verizon

Cheers Steven!