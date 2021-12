Google announced this week the expansion of Google Pay on Wear OS into new countries, bringing the total number of supported markets up to 40.

Google highlights a few of the newly supported countries as Israel, Kazakhstan, and the Netherlands. Shoutout to the Dutch.

So long as your smartwatch is running Wear OS 2.0 or newer, ensure you have Google Pay downloaded onto your smartwatch, then follow the setup process. It should be rather straightforward.

Very nice.

// Google