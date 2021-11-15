Samsung announced this morning that it is ready to start rolling out One UI 4 and Android 12 to the Galaxy S21 line and Verizon has quickly joined the party. All three of its Galaxy S21 devices should see the update as early as today.

The update is hitting the Verizon Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra today with the following build numbers and November Android security patch:

Galaxy S21 : SP1A.210812.016.G991USQU4BUK7

: SP1A.210812.016.G991USQU4BUK7 Galaxy S21+ : SP1A.210812.016.G996USQU4BUK7

: SP1A.210812.016.G996USQU4BUK7 Galaxy S21 Ultra: SP1A.210812.016.G998USQU4BUK7

In case you missed our earlier coverage about Android 12 and One UI 4 together, the changelog posted this afternoon provides more details. Users should expect Color Palette customization using Android 12’s wallpaper theming, new widgets (including redesigned lockscreen widgets), several new emoji features, grammar correction in the keyboard, tweaks to the camera UI, an improved video and photo editor, new editing tools in the Gallery app, a new Driving monitor in Digital Wellbeing, the Privacy Dashboard, a new charging animation, and support for Dual SIM Dual Standby (DSDS) for those who need 2 phone numbers on a device.

Again, Verizon lists the update as being available today, so feel free to check. You’ll find it in Settings>System updates>Check for system updates.

Let us know if you see it!

Oh, and for those keeping track, assuming Verizon does indeed push these Android 12 updates today, they are a full month ahead of last year’s December release of Android 11. Samsung still the king.