So you own a Galaxy S20, the last phone from Samsung that I truly enjoyed and you are wondering when the November Android update is coming. I have good news for you – today is the day for many of you.

The Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra, and Galaxy S20 FE are all getting the November update through Verizon, which should mean just about everyone else is getting it too.

This update, like all of the October and November, is a security patch and nothing else. Samsung isn’t adding new features at the moment because they are saving them for the big Android 12 / One UI 4 update that should be here before long. What you’ll find from this new build is the “most up to date Android security patches on your device.” That’s never a bad thing.

Here are the new builds to look out for:

Galaxy S20 : RP1A.200720.012.G981VSQS2DUJ7

: RP1A.200720.012.G981VSQS2DUJ7 Galaxy S20+ : RP1A.200720.012.G986USQS2DUJ7

: RP1A.200720.012.G986USQS2DUJ7 Galaxy S20 Ultra : RP1A.200720.012.G988USQS2DUJ7

: RP1A.200720.012.G988USQS2DUJ7 Galaxy S2o FE: RP1A.200720.012.G781VSQS5DUK2

To grab that update, head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates.