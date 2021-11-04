You always love to see fresh updates for a new month rollout within the first few days of the month and that’s happening with Samsung’s newest foldables. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are already grabbing the November Android security patch.

This is the same patch that hit Google Pixel phones a few days ago, and just like those it doesn’t introduce anything new. For Samsung’s phones, we are still waiting for the big Android 12 update, so for now, these security patches are there to improve security and not do much else.

The new builds are:

Galaxy Z Fold 3 : RP1A.200720.012.F926USQS1AUJ6

: RP1A.200720.012.F926USQS1AUJ6 Galaxy Z Flip 3: RP1A.200720.012.F711USQU2AUJ6

Samsung and Verizon list changes as providing “the most up to date Android security patches for your device.” That’s it.

To check for the updated, head into Settings>System update>Check for system updates.