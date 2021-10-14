The wave of October Android updates has hit Samsung’s best devices this week, with the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S20, and Galaxy Note 20 lines all seeing some action. The update isn’t big, since we’re all really just waiting for Android 12 and One UI 4, but we’ll never say “no” to another monthly patch. The Galaxy Tab S7 line is also receiving an update, although a very different one.

For all of the phones receiving this update from Verizon, the listings all say “the current software update provides the most up to date Android security patches on your device” and nothing more. No performance boosts. No camera feature changes. No random, unspecified improvements. This is a security update while Samsung polishes the big update we could see before the end of the year on all of these devices.

For the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+, Verizon is at least saying that the update “improves the performance of your device.” The update only jumps each tablet up to the May 2021 security patch, though, which is kind of odd. Tablets just don’t see the same type of support as phones, unfortunately.

So, we have updated builds listed for you below

Galaxy Note 20 : RP1A.200720.012.N981USQS2DUIB

: RP1A.200720.012.N981USQS2DUIB Galaxy Note 20 Ultra : 200720.012.N986USQS2DUIB

: 200720.012.N986USQS2DUIB Galaxy S21 : RP1A.200720.012.G991USQS4AUIN

: RP1A.200720.012.G991USQS4AUIN Galaxy S21+ : RP1A.200720.012.G996USQS4AUIN

: RP1A.200720.012.G996USQS4AUIN Galaxy S21 Ultra : RP1A.200720.012.G998USQS4AUIN

: RP1A.200720.012.G998USQS4AUIN Galaxy S20 : RP1A.200720.012.G981VSQS2DUI5

: RP1A.200720.012.G981VSQS2DUI5 Galaxy S20+ : RP1A.200720.012.G986USQS2DUI5

: RP1A.200720.012.G986USQS2DUI5 Galaxy S20 Ultra : RP1A.200720.012.G988USQS2DUI5

: RP1A.200720.012.G988USQS2DUI5 Galaxy Tab S7 : RP1A.200720.012.T878USQU2BUI2

: RP1A.200720.012.T878USQU2BUI2 Galaxy Tab S7+: RP1A.200720.012.T978USQU2BUI2

To grab these new updates, all of which are rolling out now, you’ll head into Settings>System updates>Check for system updates.