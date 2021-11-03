The best Galaxy Watch 4 deals are here in a pre-Black Friday promotion from Samsung and some of its retail partners. The best Wear OS watch you can buy is currently $50 off, dropping its starting price to $199.

At the moment, Samsung is offering $50 off both the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, so we’re talking $199 or $299 prices, respectively. Other retailers are currently only offering $50 off the regular Watch 4 and $30 off the Classic. We’ll see if that changes over the next several hours.

You should probably jump on these deals if you’ve been eyeing Samsung’s newest watches. $199 for that regular Watch 4 is a heck of a price point, as is $299 for the Classic. Remember, these watches not only run Wear OS 3 and have all the next-gen watch tech, but comparable Wear OS watches without Wear OS 3 are all priced at $299 or higher.

Need a recap on these two watches? Read our Watch 4 review here and Watch 4 Classic review here.

Shop $50-off Galaxy Watch 4 deals: