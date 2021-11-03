Netflix Games Available to All Android Users This Week

If you browse the Netflix app on your Android device this week, you’ll see a whole new row dedicated to its mobile gaming initiative. That’s right, Netflix is making its games more widely accessible, after having made it available only to users in Poland earlier this year. Testing must have gone smoothly.

Currently, there are only five games to play. The titles are Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast, and Teeter Up.

To access the games, you’ll see a new dedicated Games tab, plus a whole new row in the Netflix interface when scrolling through titles. Essentially, if you look at the Netflix app, you can’t miss the games section.

Happy gaming.

// Netflix