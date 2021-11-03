Telegram has yet another update inbound for users, full of new goodies focused on media and emoji. iOS users get a few bonus things, but whatever, we don’t care about those silly iPhones.

Inside the update, headed out to all users this week, you’ll find Interactive Emoji, which literally explode off of the screen when you tap on them. When a friend is watching your emoji, you’ll get a message that it’s being viewed. Additionally, Telegram is adding a calendar view for Shared Media. With this, you’ll be able to look back at dates and the media that’s been shared between users for that date. This can be quite helpful.

On top of that, hyperscrolling has been added. To use it, you can zoom out of media and then drag your finger along the side to quickly scroll through any media you have sent to another user. If you’re the type to share lots of videos and photos, this could also be quite clutch.

Lastly, there’s a new setting for those who manage channels and groups. When sending out links to join, you can add a new Request Admin Approval setting, which will require an admin to approve any incoming person to a channel or group. No more randos joining your secret society channel.

Telegram, the app that keeps getting better.

// Telegram