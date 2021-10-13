Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra is Here With Solid Upgrades

The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra is now official and is without a doubt the most impressive (on paper) from Mobvoi to date. After finding success with last year’s TicWatch Pro 3 and the Snapdragon Wear 4100, this new Ultra model has several key upgrades that’ll make it an addition to the short list of Wear OS watches to consider buying.

Let’s run through the biggest changes.

For displays, the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra features a 1.4″ AMOLED display (454×454, 326ppi) with FSTN secondary display on top. That combo has been a staple of the Pro line and gets a big improvement here. Mobvoi says that the FSTN display is now fully customizable with 18 different color options, which I believe just means you can change its background color. Previously, Mobvoi offered few options for their FSTN displays and they mostly showed a bare minimum amount of info in a black-grey style.

The next big change is Mobvoi’s use of the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform, but this time they claim to have added Mobvoi’s “dual processor system” with it, improving the performance over the TicWatch Pro 3 by some 40%. They haven’t given us any deep details on what this “dual processor system” is, but the claims here are that it improves app loading time, brings “a smoother operating experience,” and should help increase battery life.

The third improvement is in durability, where Mobvoi has built the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra using US Military Standard 810G (MIL-STD-810G) materials, “allowing it to withstand extreme temperatures, humidity, solar radiation, shock, [and] low pressure.” It has IP68 water and dust resistance as well. While some of that sounds like standard smartwatch talk, Mobvoi appears to be positioning this watch as one you’d take on outdoor adventures and deliver a beating to.

As for the rest of the specs, you’ve got dimensions of 47x48x12.3mm, 577mAh battery, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, 802.11n WiFi, NFC, speaker and mic, heartrate sensor, SpO2 sensor, barometer, compass, and Gorilla Glass covering, all in a stainless steel case. It runs Wear OS 2 (of course), takes 22mm watch bands, and will be available in both Bluetooth and LTE configurations.

On the health and fitness side of things, the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra not only has all-day heartrate monitoring, it’ll check for an irregular heartbeat, and try to assess your level of fatigue and energy using heartrate variability (HRV). There are 20+ workout modes, sleep tracking, and all of the other metrics you’ll find on-watch in the TicHealth app and on your phone in the Mobvoi app.

We are just opening our review unit, so stay tuned for our initial thoughts before we dive in for a review.

If you want to buy a TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra, the Bluetooth version is available today from Amazon and Mobvoi for $299.99. The LTE version will be available in November, but it doesn’t look like it’ll come to the US.