Seeing renders of a new phone is fun and all, but getting a look at the “lifestyle” shots from companies that show a device in the hand of a person, even if in a staged professional setting, is always the best way to get a virtual feel for it. We’ve got that now with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in high resolution photos that should help you decide next week, which color and model you’ll want to buy.

Thanks to a spread of photos posted by @evleaks, we can see both Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in several settings, where the phones might be in the hands of a person, yet they also manage to be the star of the show. Google is clearly giving the Pixel 6 Pro a professional identity, while the Pixel 6 is possibly being targeted more at those who want to play a bit.

Pixel 6 Pro Colors (Stormy Black, Sorta Sunny, Cloudy White)

In these first three shots (including that one up top), I cropped them all to really give you a look at the phones vs. the entire surrounding space. Google matched up the scenes to the color of each phone, which is cool and all, but I wanted you to get more phone than background.

I’d say these images aren’t hiding the fact that the Pixel 6 Pro, whether being used for a work call, in a studio, or while traveling, is a large phone. We know it has a 6.7″ display and is going to be a lot to handle, but the premium design, extra camera, and high refresh rate display will be tough to ignore, even if it is as big as we think it is.

Pixel 6 Colors (Kinda Coral, Stormy Black, Sorta Seafoam)

And now the Pixel 6! In these shots, we have a similar setup, with Google matching the phone color to the scene, although the images are a little less professional and lean more towards the active human. These shots go from someone at what appears to be a party to someone finishing a track workout and another out for a hike.

We aren’t so sure that the Pixel 6 is going to be that much more durable than the Pixel 6 Pro, we just know it’ll be slightly smaller and lack a couple of the Pro’s high-end features. But yeah, I guess it could be better at being on-the-go with a 6.4″ display. That doesn’t matter – what does matter is the color, those beautiful black sides, and a price tag we hope will be hundreds less.

Pixel 6 Pro Case

And finally, here’s the Pixel 6 Pro and a case (also via @evleaks), so you can see exactly how that’ll look and work. That massive camera bar was always going to be awkward, yet this case lets you know how it’ll protect it without completely messing up this weird, weird design.

Alright, which one you buying?