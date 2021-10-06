We’re so close to the release of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Because of this, it’s only natural that leaks from retailers would begin, with a German retailer potentially spilling the beans on the price of the smaller Pixel 6. With expectations set that pricing for these new Pixel 6 devices would be high, we’re actually surprised at how reasonable it seems.

According to an image hitting the web, German retailer Saturn will have the Pixel 6 priced at 649€. Not only that, but your purchase will come with a free gift — a pair of Bose 700 headphones ($379 value). That’s a total score as far as we can tell.

There’s no rule on whether a device maker’s European pricing matches that of North America’s, but it’s a good place to start. If the Pixel 6 comes in at $649, we think that’s a good offer, but again, there’s no way to know if that’s what we’ll see in the US. We also don’t expect many retailers to offer up $379 headphones as a pre-order gift, but that would be very sweet.

We aren’t seeing a Pixel 6 Pro price, but because I love guessing, I’m going to come in at $849. It’s well under $1K and could get a lot of people on board with these devices. We already know Google is expecting to sell a good amount of them, so we shall see.

// reddit