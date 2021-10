It’s official! Google just set October 19 as the date that they’ll show off the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Two weeks from now, folks!

For now, you can head over to this link where the event will take place, hit the spacebar to “change moods,” and download the calendar file. I can’t imagine you’d miss this anyway.

The event will be streamed at 10AM Pacific (1PM Eastern) on the 19th.

We’re all ready, right? Like, so ready?