The Fossil Gen 6 arrived this week as the most high-end smartwatch on the planet running Wear OS 2. That’s a very specific title or description because, well, Samsung also makes very high-end smartwatches, but they happen to run Wear OS 3. Those distinctions tell a lot of the story that we will dive deeper into once we’ve spent more time with each. For now, let’s just have some unboxing fun with this new Fossil Gen 6 that showed up on our doorstep.

To recap, the Fossil Gen 6 is the newest device from the Fossil Group, with a Snapdragon Wear 4100+ chip, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, GPS, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi, heartrate and SpO2 sensor, 3ATM water resistance, and a 1.28″ round AMOLED display that’s surrounded by a 44mm case. That 44mm case is made of stainless steel and supports 22mm quick-change straps.

You’ll also find a speaker and microphone for taking calls, a lot of wellness-related software tracking, fast charging, and all of Fossil’s excellent battery mode to help you customize the experience.

I’ve spent all of 15 hours so far with the Gen 6 on the wrist and quite like the way it fits, feels, and performs. It has a good weight to it, spreads out nicely on my arm even at 44mm, and most definitely snaps around when you interact with it. Of course, none of that may matter to you knowing that this watch runs Wear OS 2 and likely won’t get Wear OS 3 for almost a year, but we’re still going to do the testing.

Any questions about the Fossil Gen 6?

Shop Fossil Gen 6 Deals: Amazon | Fossil.com