We have an updated understanding of what the Pixel 6 Pro will be offering later this year, thanks to new intel posted to the web. Should this latest information be accurate, Google fans are in for a real treat with this device, so fingers crossed this all pans out the way we hope.

Courtesy of XDA’s Mishaal Rahman, the Pixel 6 Pro will offer a 5,000mAh battery, 120Hz variable refresh rate, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB of internal storage (we assume that’s the base offering?), Mali-G78 GPU, octa-core CPU (Samsung-manufactured Google Tensor), 6GHz WiFi support (aka WiFi 6E), a triple rear camera setup consisting of a Samsung-made 50-megapixel GN1 sensor, Sony-made wide-angle IMX386 (12MP) sensor and IMX586 telephoto (48MP), plus a Goodix-made fingerprint reader (a standard supplier for many OEMs).

While getting to read specs is always fun, a couple of features are also detailed. According to Rahman, we can look forward to new camera modes called Baby Mode and Motion Deblur. Also onboard is reported to be support for battery sharing and “UWB,” which powers Samsung’s Galaxy Tag+ devices and will hopefully one day allow everyone to unlock their car with a smartphone, as well as Quick Tap support (first introduced with Android 12).

For more specs, we learned additional things back in early August, such as display sizes and more.

C’mon, Google, just release it already!

// @MishaalRahman | XDA