This is the Official Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Google just showed off the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in an official capacity as a preview of the launch this fall. Yep, those names are official, as are the designs. Oh, they also confirmed that it’ll run on their first custom-built SoC which they are calling Tensor.

Let’s talk about what we learned this morning.

First of all, Google says the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will “redefine what it means to be a Pixel.” They feature all all new design that “combines the same beautiful aesthetic across software and hardware with Android 12,” with an upgraded camera system that sports “improved sensors and lenses.”

Since the new camera system is too big to fit in a square, they went wild with the long rectangle shape across the backside. It’s called a “camera bar.” The Pixel 6 Pro will have 3 cameras, one of which is a 4x optical zoom lens. The Pixel 6 has the same cameras sans that zoom lens.

Google even mentioned the finishes, which includes a “light polished aluminum frame” on the Pixel 6 Pro and a “matte aluminum finish” on the regular Pixel 6.

As for Tensor, the new Google-made chip, Google hopes this will “unlock specific experiences for [their] Pixel users,” with customized computational photography models that bring new features and improve old ones. It’ll be super secure with a new Titan M2 chip, there’ll be better (and always improving) speech recognition, and all the AI stuffs.

Want to learn even more? Google setup a Pixel 6 page already at the Google Store.