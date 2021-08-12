Google’s Pixel devices have been using the same Sony-made IMX363 sensor for what feels like years, and finally, it appears the Pixel 6 lineup is getting the upgrade we’ve been waiting for. This is red alert Mega-Man, people.

According to code found in the latest beta Android 12, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro buyers can look forward to what appears to be a Samsung-made 50-megapixel camera, specifically an ISOCELL GN1 image sensor. Samsung has all of the GN1 specs and features right here. The main highlights include the Dual Pixel focusing system, which if you have any experience with new Samsung devices, is very fast and accurate.

Code also points to the inclusion of Samsung’s Exynos 5123 5G modem, at least in some possible regional situations. This particular Exynos modem would be paired with Google’s Tensor chip, allowing for sub-6GHz and mmW 5G connectivity. A bit of code magic was required for XDA to get any of this info, so we thank them for their efforts.

I’m so ready for the Pixel 6.

// XDA