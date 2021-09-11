It seems like every few months, Samsung hosts another “Discover” sales event, where they spend a week running daily deals on whatever their newest line-up of products is. That could mean phone and earbuds deals, as well as discounts on vacuum cleaners and appliances, you know, since Samsung makes pretty much everything.

Starting September 20, Samsung is running it back with another “Discover” event (see the event here) and for some reason this time, want you to sign-up to be a part of it. I don’t know if that means deals you won’t want to miss, a super limited number of items for sale, or what, but they are at least trying to tease it as being “epic.”

In a previous Discover event from earlier this year, we saw the Galaxy S21 drop to as low as $99, thanks to a $900-off trade-in deal. We also saw the Galaxy Tab S7+ at 50% off sellout immediately and the Galaxy Watch 3 with a $150-off discount. Since Samsung just launched a couple of foldables (Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3), as well as the Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Watch 4 line, I’d imagine we could see fresh discounts on all of those goods.

To try to get you to sign-up, Samsung is promising “surprise” deals straight to your inbox every day during the event, as well as bundle offers, an “offer of the day” heads-up, sweepstakes, and more.

Normally, I wouldn’t advise everyone to get onto a promo email list from any company, but Samsung did offer some good stuff in the last event. Because they offered good stuff in limited quantities, a bunch of us missed out, like with that Galaxy Tab S7+ offer. So yeah, you might want to sign-up and see how the first day goes, then unsubscribe if it’s buns.