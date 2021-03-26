This Samsung Discover sales event has pumped out a handful of solid deals so far. That 50% off deal on the Galaxy Tab S7+ from yesterday was probably the best, I just wish Samsung had allotted more inventory for it. The big discount on the Galaxy Watch 3 was also quite nice. But this $900-off deal on the Galaxy S21+ is arguably just as good and we didn’t want you to miss it.

For a limited time (likely for a two more days when this event ends), Samsung will sell you the Galaxy S21+ for the same price as the Galaxy S21. That means it has been discounted by $200 to match the regular S21. If you have no phone to trade-in, you could order one today for $799. That’s a good price!

However, Samsung’s trade-in program is the key to maximizing your discount here. If you have a Galaxy S20 or Note 20, they will slash another $700 off right now, dropping the price to $99.99. If you own a slightly older phone, like the Galaxy S10 series or Note 10 series, they’ll give you $550 off, dropping it to $249. Even if you have a Galaxy S9 or a Pixel 4, you could get $350 off on top of the $200.

Now is the time to pull the trigger on a Galaxy S21+ if you have been eyeing one. Almost any phone you have from the past 2-3 years can be traded in for solid money, assuming it’s from Samsung or Google or Apple.