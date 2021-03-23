Galaxy Watch 3 is $150 Off But You Better Hurry

As a part of the Samsung Discover sales event, today’s deal of the day is on the Galaxy Watch 3 for a limited time. For now, until the timer reaches zero or Samsung runs out of allotted stock, you can grab any size of the Galaxy Watch 3 for $150 off.

With a $150 discount, you could get into the 41mm Watch 3 for $250, 45mm model for $280, or the Titanium version for $450. Those are about the best prices to date on Samsung’s newest high-end watch, so give this some consideration if you’ve been eyeing one. Just hurry.

If you need to catch-up on the Galaxy Watch 3, our review is a good place to start. To briefly recap that, you should know that performance, design, and display are all great, as are the health and fitness features. My other issues were in battery life and slow charging. I think most people will find the Watch 3 to be quite nice, though.

Again, this is limited both in time and number available, so hit that link.