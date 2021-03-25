The best deal in Samsung’s Discover sales event is here – grab a Galaxy Tab S7+ for 50% off or or $425. Yep, this is a good one and will likely sellout fast.

For today only (as supplies hold), Samsung has discounted their best tablet, the Galaxy Tab S7+ in Mystic Silver, to $425. Normally priced at $850, this is a whole bunch of tablet action (with S Pen included!) for a few hundred bucks.

To recap, the Galaxy Tab S7+ features a massive 12.4″ AMOLED display at 120Hz, Snapdragon 865+ processor, 128GB storage (with SD slot), 6GB RAM, 10,090mAh battery, WiFi 6, and that S Pen I already mentioned. It’s the best Android tablet you can buy, it’s just that most of us have held off because it was expensive as hell. Today, it’s not.

I actually own one of these, if you can believe it. Yeah, I’m the ultimate tablet hater, but I picked one up a few months back and really, really like my Tab S7+. It’s speedy enough, the display is insanely good, the size is pretty awesome as a media device, and the build quality is top notch. I even use the S Pen at times, mostly to color. Either way, if me, the guy who laughs at tablets has one, it must be OK, right?

No code necessary, just hit that link and hurry before they sell out.

UPDATE: Their stock levels keep coming and going. Feel free to check if it’s still available, but this deal proved quite popular and could be gone for good.