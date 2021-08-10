Here is the Galaxy Watch 4’s Sweet New 5nm Chip

When Samsung officially announces the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic tomorrow, we know the chipset that’ll power them. Samsung confirmed that the rumored Exynos W920 is indeed the new wearable chip they’ve built and it’ll launch with their new watches and the “new unified wearable platform” they developed with Google.

The Exynos W920 is a 5nm chip with two Arm Cortex-A55 cores for running daily tasks and an Arm Mali-G68 GPU for graphics performance. Samsung claims this setup offers a 20% performance boost over their previous wearable chip. You’ll also find an integrated LTE modem and Cortex-M55 low-power processor for efficiently running an always-on display.

A 20% performance boost sounds nice, especially coming from the Exynos 9110, a chip that Samsung used in wearables for a solid 3 years. But 5nm means a smaller chip that should be much more efficient and help slim down watch designs going forward.

Samsung said specifically in its announcement that this W920 chip will work with Wear OS 3 and that it “will be first applied to the upcoming Galaxy Watch model.” Not that any of us were questioning whether or not this was the Galaxy Watch 4’s chip, but that settles it.

Tomorrow!