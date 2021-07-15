We frequently callout Qualcomm for the awful wearable chipsets they made that led to the almost-death of Wear OS. We’ll never forget the Snapdragon Wear 3100, a repackaged Wear 2100 that set the platform back a good 5 years or so from the Apple Watch and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch line. So when we heard that Google had teamed up with Samsung to re-launch Wear and use their processors, you can imagine the excitement.

Before we get too excited, though, let’s not sit here and act like Samsung has been killing it with its wearable chipsets either. The Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Watch Active, Watch Active 2, and Galaxy Watch 3 all ran the same Exynos 9110 chip. That’s a solid 3 years of the same processor trying to advance a platform. I know that chip was miles better than Qualcomm’s efforts, but that’s not saying much.

With that in mind, the launch of the Galaxy Watch 4 should indeed usher in a new era of chips and the folks at SamMobile have discovered the goods on it.

Expected to be the Exynos W920, the new chip for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will boost processing times by 1.25x and offer smoother graphics performance by 8.8x. The watches will use 1.5GB RAM as well, which I’m sure will help in general hour-to-hour usage.

As a bit of an added bonus, SamMobile also believes each watch will have 16GB storage.

OK, that’s really all we’re learning. Like the leaks of the designs, none of this stuff matters that much until we can get one on wrist, see how the new Wear platform runs, how the apps selection pans out, etc. Still, we’re excited.