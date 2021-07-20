Invitations are headed out to media, with Samsung setting the date for its next Galaxy Unpacked event. The company’s big unveiling will take place virtually on Wednesday, August 11, at 10AM ET / 7AMPT.

What will they unveil? The better question is, what won’t Samsung unveil? We’re expecting to see the new range of Wear OS devices made in partnership between Samsung + Google, the latest Galaxy Z devices (Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3), Galaxy S21 FE, plus the new Galaxy Buds 2. Seriously, it’ll be a packed Unpacked, so expect your boys here at Droid Life to be mighty busy writing everything up.

If you can’t wait until August 11 to get hyped for your next device, Samsung has now opened reservations. During this period, buyers can score increased trade-in values on used devices, plus additional goodies when they reserve one of the next Galaxy devices. In past years, Samsung has even provided early pre-order links for those who reserved, allowing you to score the exact device you want.

Customers who reserve early can gain access to exclusive offers from Samsung, including 12 free months of Samsung Care+, up to an extra $200 trade-in credit and a special pre-order offer.

Have at it!