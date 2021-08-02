Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked event is really running out of secrets. The products have all been outed because retailers are careless, and now, we’re starting to learn more, like what experiences might be with some of them. For the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, one of those experiences involves the battery life of the first Wear OS 3 watches, and the word on the street sounds almost unbelievable.

According to Winfuture, who has heard from “various sources,” battery life on the Galaxy Watch 4 could stretch up to 7 days. Seven. SEV. EN. Whaaaat?

We know battery sizes are expected to fall in at 361mAh and 247mAh for big and small models of each watch, neither of which is out of the ordinary. I mention that only because the Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 has ridiculous 2-3 day battery life, but that’s mostly because it has a huge 577mAh battery, almost double the biggest Galaxy Watch 4 capacity. How on Earth is Samsung pushing up to 7 days of battery life out of such a small cell?

This report doesn’t dive into what exactly “up to seven days” means. Is that some sort of low-power mode with none of the smarts turned on or did Google and Samsung work up some magic with Wear OS 3 and the new Exynos W920 chip onboard? I’m guessing it’s going to take less features in order to get that kind of life, but my attention has certainly been grabbed.

As for other goodies outside of battery life, we have further specs to absorb for both watches:

Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm, 44mm)

(40mm, 44mm) Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm, 46mm)

(42mm, 46mm) Displays : 1.19″ and 1.36″ (450×450, AMOLED)

: 1.19″ and 1.36″ (450×450, AMOLED) OS : Wear OS 3 with One UI Watch 3.5

: Wear OS 3 with One UI Watch 3.5 Processor : Exynos W920

: Exynos W920 Memory : 1.5GB RAM, 16GB storage

: 1.5GB RAM, 16GB storage Connectivity : WiFi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC

: WiFi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC Battery : 247mAh, 361mAh

: 247mAh, 361mAh Health : Heart rate, SpO2, Sleep

: Heart rate, SpO2, Sleep Durability : 5ATM, IP68, MIL-STD-810G

: 5ATM, IP68, MIL-STD-810G Size: 41.5 x 41.5 x 11.2mm, 45.5 x 45.5 x 11mm

Give me one already, Samsung.