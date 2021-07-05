Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Spinning Shares All the Secrets

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series won’t need much of an introduction when Samsung hosts its Unpacked event in the next month or so. We’ve seen promo materials for it in various formats in recent weeks. We have even been blessed with a new “Classic” name that’s starting to make it look less likely we’ll get an “Active” model, as was previously thought, and instead see a naming scheme of “Galaxy Watch 4” and “Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.”

In a leak over the weekend, @evleaks shared 360-degree GIFs of this supposed Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in three colors. The animated images show this “Classic” model from all angles, with rotating bezel included, as well as silver/stainless, aluminum, and black cases.

This particular watch reminds me a lot of the original Galaxy Watch from 2018, with a big change in design from the most recent Galaxy Watch 3. That original Galaxy Watch wore really awkward on the wrist, as did the Galaxy Watch 3, so I’m worried about this one. With that said, the Watch Active 2 fit like a glove and there will always be the regular Galaxy Watch 4 to hopefully provide a watch for all.

This Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is expected to come with cases size options of 42mm and 46mm. If I were a betting man, I would be surprised if it wasn’t priced close to the $400 mark we find the current Galaxy Watch 3. This will be the premium watch from Samsung.

Of course, the biggest piece of info we need now (that we won’t get until we use it) is how the new Wear OS experience will play. Can Samsung and Google make wearables on Android great or will we not see enough once again? I can’t wait to find out.