According to screenshots that have hit the web, Google is internally testing a new Google Health app, dedicated to storing your personal medical records and sharing them should you need to with family.

From the screenshots posted by 91mobiles, we can see that users would be able to import their medical records and information from past doctor visits. You’d also be able to view lab results. On the bottom of the app, you have your navigational tabs, with options for Records, Contacts, and Sharing available.

Right now, Google doesn’t have a public app that does these things, so I see how something such as this could be useful. For example, my Kaiser app is pretty tough to use at times. However, I’d also need to see what sort of information Google is collecting from this app’s users. I’m not about to be served ads based on my test results. I’m sure Google will try to be very transparent about privacy when it comes to this app, should it be released.

Right now, the app appears to be in internal testing and not even fully green lit yet. We’ll keep you posted as we learn more.

You ready to hand your medical data over to Google?

// 91mobiles