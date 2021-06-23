For the rest of this year, there are two products I’m looking forward to. The Pixel 6 from Google is obviously one, but the other happens to be a damn smartwatch. Yes, the next two Galaxy Watch products from Samsung are in the top two because they are going to be the first to show us what Google’s new Wear platform has to offer and will help us decide in a hurry if Android smartwatches are officially dead or have a new opportunity to shine.

Today, one of Samsung’s watches has supposedly surfaced in the form of 3D renders. What we’re looking at here is the Galaxy Watch Active 4.

The renders arrive via @OnLeaks, who likely turned product schematics into 3D CAD renders like he always does. These are rarely wrong, so if we’re being told this is the Galaxy Watch Active 4, it probably is.

According to a report alongside the renders, the Galaxy Watch Active 4 sports an aluminum frame and comes in 40mm or 44mm sizes. For owners of the Galaxy Watch Active 2, my previous favorite smartwatch, you may notice the flatter case and buttons, though it does look very similar. We’re told that it could arrive in black, silver, green, and gold colorways.

And that’s about it for details here. Clearly, this is a smartwatch with a clean round design and should offer a sporty fit, but all we really care about at this point is what Samsung has done with the new Wear, what that experience is like, especially if they put One UI on top, and how much this bad boy will cost. We might know more next week.