Droid Life

ecobee’s Prime Day Deals Include $209 Thermostat + SmartCamera Bundle ($100 Off)

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. More info.

Should your home be in the need of a technical upgrade, you can snag a new smart thermostat from ecobee for a super low price, all thanks to the ongoing fun that is Prime Day.

For a very limited time, you can get a new SmartThermostat with voice control for just $198, down from the usual $249 price. Not bad. The big deal is the SmartThermostat + SmartCamera bundle, priced at just $209. Typically, that bundle will run you $310. That’s $100 in savings right there, netting you a new thermostat and camera to keep an eye on your stuff.

If any of this sounds like fun to you, follow the Amazon links below.

Amazon Links

Category

Tags

Collapse Show Comments

Back to Top